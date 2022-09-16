Lengthy delays NB I-71/75 due to 4-vehicle crash, fuel spill

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A four-vehicle crash and fuel spill are causing major delays for drivers in northern Kentucky.

Only the right lane is open until further notice, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Delays are up to an hour.

One person was reported hurt and taken to a hospital, dispatchers say.

A can of diesel fuel in the back of a truck spilled, adding to delays.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

