Loveland resident critically hurt in house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident was critically hurt in an early morning house fire, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW.

Loveland firefighters rescued the resident from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m Friday., according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.

Milford fire crews transported the victim to Bethesda North Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Heavy flames were shooting from the single-family home when Loveland fire crews first arrived.

Goldfeder said they heard no working smoke alarms.

They knocked the blaze down, but it caused heavy damage to the structure.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

In addition to Milford fire crews, Loveland firefighters were also assisted by the following departments: Deerfield Township, Goshen, Montgomery, Miami Township and Sharonville.

