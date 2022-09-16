Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Loveland resident critically hurt in house fire

A Loveland resident was critically hurt in an early morning house fire on West Main Street.
A Loveland resident was critically hurt in an early morning house fire on West Main Street.(Loveland Symmes Fire Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident was critically hurt in an early morning house fire, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW.

Loveland firefighters rescued the resident from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m Friday., according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.

Milford fire crews transported the victim to Bethesda North Hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Heavy flames were shooting from the single-family home when Loveland fire crews first arrived.

Goldfeder said they heard no working smoke alarms.

They knocked the blaze down, but it caused heavy damage to the structure.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

In addition to Milford fire crews, Loveland firefighters were also assisted by the following departments: Deerfield Township, Goshen, Montgomery, Miami Township and Sharonville.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
Northbound Interstate 75 is open again early Thursday after it was shut down for several hours...
NB I-75 reopens after shooting, crash sends 2 to hospital
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
Attorneys for George Wagner IV, confer in court during his trial in Pike County Common Pleas...
Emotional testimony as relatives take stand in Pike County Massacre trial

Latest News

Health officials warn of co-sleeping after woman charged in baby’s death
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Mourners wait for hours, miles to farewell Queen Elizabeth
A shortage of high-school football officials could force games to move from Friday nights next...
Ohio referee shortage could force high-school football from Friday nights
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash