Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is facing charges of kidnapping and rape after allegedly forcing the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Before the sexual assault, Joshua Taylor, 44, is said to have cut the chains on the gate to the victim’s home, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

The victim came outside, which is when Taylor confronted her, forcing her into a vehicle at gunpoint, the prosecutor explained.

He then made her drive him to various places, ultimately raping the woman, Fornshell said.

Taylor was arrested on Sept. 14, jail records show.

He is charged with kidnapping, rape, theft and aggravated menacing, according to the jail.

Taylor is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

