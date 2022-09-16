Contests
Man shot in Carthage runs to gas station for help

A 47-year-old man was shot in the neck and ran to a gas station for help in Carthage Thursday...
A 47-year-old man was shot in the neck and ran to a gas station for help in Carthage Thursday night, police say.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Payton Marshall
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 47-year-old man was shot in the neck and ran to a gas station for help in Carthage Thursday night, police say.

It happened at about 11 p.m. at Speedway on West North Bend Road.

Police were working late Thursday to determine where the victim was shot.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to recover, investigators say.

No arrests were made as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

