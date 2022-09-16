Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!

Lindsay B. Reynolds was the Chief of Staff to fmr. First Lady Melania Trump. She met the queen on two recent occasions.
Lindsay B. Reynolds
Lindsay B. Reynolds(DC Bureau)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the world prepares to say its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau sat down with Lindsay B. Reynolds who met the queen twice. Reynolds, the Chief of Staff to Melania Trump, visited and received tours of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. She also served as the White House point of contact for the planning of the 2019 State Visit. In her interview, Reynolds shares what it was like to meet the Royal Family.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
Northbound Interstate 75 is open again early Thursday after it was shut down for several hours...
NB I-75 reopens after shooting, crash sends 2 to hospital
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
Attorneys for George Wagner IV, confer in court during his trial in Pike County Common Pleas...
Emotional testimony as relatives take stand in Pike County Massacre trial

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine’s leader: Atrocities found in Izium mass burial site
A video shared by the zoo shows the birth and the moment the calf stood up for the first time.
Endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo
At 11 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Storm Fiona was moving at 14 mph, about 135 miles east of...
Tropical Storm Fiona bringing heavy rains to Puerto Rico
The calf, which already weighs 57 pounds, is already meeting milestones like nursing and...
Endangered okapi calf born at Oklahoma City Zoo
Detectives arrested Jeffrey Young, 51, on Tuesday and charged him with solicitation to murder.
Husband who planned murder-for-hire plot against wife released on $100,000 bail, officials say