Morning fog, then warm sunshine for finally Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Areas of patchy, dense fog have developed in parts of the tri-state, otherwise conditions are mainly clear with temperatures in the 50s.

Expect mainly sunny skies, though it will be a little hazy due to wildfire smoke in the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere. Air quality shouldn’t be impacted too much, though at times it may be moderate. Afternoon highs will go into the low-to-mid 80s with slightly more humidity compared to Thursday, though it will still be comfortable.

Saturday and Sunday will have continued sunshine along with warming conditions as highs will go into the mid 80s. Humidity will be noticeable, but NOT impactful as heat index values will remain in the mid 80s.

A weakening front moves into the Ohio Valley region late Sunday night into Monday, and it will bring an isolated chance for a shower or storm. This will not be a washout and in fact, will add humidity to the tri-state lasting through the middle of next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the low 90s with sunshine and with humidity factored, heat index values may go into the mid 90s.

The latter half of next week into the following weekend will have some more mild air move into the tri-state with highs back into the lower 80s with mainly dry conditions.

