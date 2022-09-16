Ohio invests $100 million into electric vehicles, charging stations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio plans to invest $100 million into electric transportation after a bi-partisan infrastructure bill was approved by the Biden-Harris administration.

According to the Electric Vehicle Deployment Plan, Ohio is able to use national funding to install more charging stations for electric vehicles for the 2022-23 fiscal years.

There are currently only two charging stations through the National Electric Vehicle Installation Program in the Cincinnati area, located on Montgomery Road and in the Meijer parking lot of Oakley.

“I believe that we have to do something about our environment and we know that pollution is a concern and I want to make the environment a better place for my children,” electric vehicle driver Monica Copeland said.

Copeland says she switched to an electric car because she believes it will help future generations.

Over the past two years, demand for electric cars has increased in Ohio.

According to the Ohio DMV, there were more than 14,000 registrations for electric vehicles in 2020. By the end of 2021, that number jumped to 21,000 registrants.

While it is somewhat difficult to travel long distances without certainty that there will be a charging station, Copeland says that the additional stations will make it easier for people to make the switch.

