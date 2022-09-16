Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dig out your lederhosen and hoist a stein as Oktoberfest Zinzinnati kicks off Friday.

You can find the German festival along Second and Third streets in downtown Cincinnati.

More than 700,000 people annually attend the nation’s largest Oktoberfest, first held in 1976.

There is no ticket required to get into Oktoberfest.

Keep in mind it is cashless so bring your debit or credit cards.

Here’s what you need to know as you head Downtown this weekend for the festivities:

Dates

Friday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-11p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Events

Running of the Wieners, Friday at noon

The Chicken Dance with the cast of Hamilton as Grand Marshals, Saturday at 5:30 p.m., on the main stage at Second and Elm streets

Annual brat eating contest, Sunday at noon, at Third and Walnut streets.

Entertainment and more listed in the event guide

Street closures & traffic changes

The following streets are closed: Second Street between Elm and Walnut streets Third Street between Elm and Walnut streets Race Street between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (Local parking access is maintained between Fourth and Third streets and between Freedom Way and Second Street). Vine Street/Rosa Parks Street between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (Local parking access maintained between Fourth and Third streets and between Freedom Way and Second Street). Freedom Way between Marian Spencer Way and Rosa Parks Street Theodore M. Berry Way between Marian Spencer Way and Rosa Parks Street

Third Street will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Most of the other streets will open by 5 p.m.

Food and drink

Oktoberfest will have hundreds of beers

Over 30 vendors selling various German foods

Check out the event guide for full list of vendors and where they are located

