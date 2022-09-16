Contests
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: What you need to know

All Nine Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Stages will Host the Chicken Dance
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati kicks off on Friday along Second and Third streets Downtown(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dig out your lederhosen and hoist a stein as Oktoberfest Zinzinnati kicks off Friday.

You can find the German festival along Second and Third streets in downtown Cincinnati.

More than 700,000 people annually attend the nation’s largest Oktoberfest, first held in 1976.

There is no ticket required to get into Oktoberfest.

Keep in mind it is cashless so bring your debit or credit cards.

Here’s what you need to know as you head Downtown this weekend for the festivities:

Dates

  • Friday: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m.-11p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Events

  • Running of the Wieners, Friday at noon
  • The Chicken Dance with the cast of Hamilton as Grand Marshals, Saturday at 5:30 p.m., on the main stage at Second and Elm streets
  • Annual brat eating contest, Sunday at noon, at Third and Walnut streets.
  • Entertainment and more listed in the event guide

Street closures & traffic changes

  • The following streets are closed:
    • Second Street between Elm and Walnut streets
    • Third Street between Elm and Walnut streets
    • Race Street between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (Local parking access is maintained between Fourth and Third streets and between Freedom Way and Second Street).
    • Vine Street/Rosa Parks Street between Fourth Street and Freedom Way (Local parking access maintained between Fourth and Third streets and between Freedom Way and Second Street).
    • Freedom Way between Marian Spencer Way and Rosa Parks Street
    • Theodore M. Berry Way between Marian Spencer Way and Rosa Parks Street
  • Third Street will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. Most of the other streets will open by 5 p.m.

Food and drink

