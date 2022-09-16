‘She looked bad:’ Observant store clerk saves teen girl from alleged abuse situation

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A convenience store employee is credited with rescuing a teen from her stepfather’s alleged abuse after recognizing the teen’s injuries during a chance encounter last month.

Rebecca Austin works at the Hamilton Quick Mart on Fairgrove Avenue, where the teen appeared on Aug. 15 or 16, according to Fairfield Township police.

Austin says the teen entered the store “dazed and confused,” walked around a bit and approached the counter. She had only a dollar in her pocket, Austin says. She asked if there was something she could buy with it.

Still by then, Austin hadn’t looked up. When she did, she says she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“She had all these marks and bruises,” Austin said. “We first thought she had a choker that the kids wear, but it was a bruise from the ties that he used on her.”

Austin let the girl keep her money. She then fed her a sandwich and a soft drink before approaching her to ask who had hurt her.

“She said nobody—’I fell down a hill,’” Austin recalled the girl saying.

Immediately she knew it was a lie.

“I said no, because her eyes... the blood vessels in them were broke,” Austin said. “Her face was bruised. She looked bad.”

Fairfield Township police later confirmed the teen had injuries to her eyes, neck and wrists as well as burns on her palms.

Eventually, Austin took the teen outside, where she became visibly anxious.

“She kept saying, ‘If my stepdad comes by, he’ll see me and make me go,’” Austin said. “I said, ‘Nobody’s going to make you leave.’”

The teen was shaking, Austin recalls. Then she told Austin some things her her family members had supposedly told her, a combination of alleged threats and lies to keep her from fleeing.

“If she called the cops, they [the police] would be mean to her,” Austin said. “They wouldn’t help her. And if she went to foster care, they would have to kill a kid for her to go.”

Rebecca succeeded in calming the teen down. She then called 911.

It’s a situation that came to light Wednesday, a month after the teen’s stepfather, James Evans, admitted to police that he’d bound her feet with a ratchet strap and zip-tied her to a bed.

James Evans claimed to have done so, according to a police bodycam recording obtained by FOX19, because the girl had allegedly threatened to kill him as well as the girl’s mother and step-grandfather.

He said he woke up with the teen standing over his head with a kitchen knife. It isn’t clear when this allegedly happened, but the officer inferred it happened the previous night and asked whether Evans called police. Evans replied that he did not.

He told the officer the ties were intended to keep the girl from running away. He also vaguely mentioned their hope that she would see a counselor.

Police say Sarah Evans, the teen’s mother, cut her free at least once so she could use the bathroom but tied her back up afterward.

It isn’t known whether the alleged abuse happened on more than one occasion, nor is it known how the girl escaped and came to the convenience store.

EMS transported her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Liberty Township due to the severity of her injuries. She is currently with children’s service.

Police arrested James Evans immediately following his admission on Aug. 16.

They say other children were removed from the Evans’ home as well.

The teen’s step-grandfather, Robert Evans also allegedly knew about the situation.

“If you’re a parent or guardian and you’re aware that a child in your custody is being abused, and you do nothing, you could easily be subjected to criminal liability and be charged for that,” explained Fairfield Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey. “I’ve had a couple cases myself where that’s occurred, this being one of them.”

The three Evans are facing 14 criminal charges in total related to abduction and child endangering.

