Thick fog in parts of Tri-State

Thick fog has moved in for the morning rush across parts of the Tri-State.
Thick fog has moved in for the morning rush across parts of the Tri-State.(www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thick fog has moved in for the morning rush across parts of the Tri-State.

Visibilities could fall below a half mile through 10 a.m.

Allow yourself plenty of extra time as you head out.

You’ll want to slow down and use your high beam headlights.

Later, the sun will burn off the fog as the high temperature climbs into the mid-80s.

We’re in for a summerlike weekend with sunny, clear skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Overnight lows will be mild and in the low 60s.

