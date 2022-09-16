Contests
Triple shooting in West Price Hill

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a triple shooting in West Price Hill early Friday.

The intersection of West 8th Street and Hermosa Avenue will be shut down for the next few hours.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 3:45 a.m.

They found one man at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and neck.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is expected to recover.

Meanwhile, two other males with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital via private transportation, according to police.

They also were shot at West 8th Street and Hermosa, police say.

The men are expected to recover.

No arrests were made and police did not say what led up to the shootings.

