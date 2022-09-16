UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the road and crashed. It isn’t clear what led up to it.

He suffered a severe head injury and a severe hand injury. He may end up losing his hand, troopers say.

UC Air Care transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

We will update this story as more information surfaces

