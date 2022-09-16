Warren County man dead in I-75 crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a three-car crash on Interstate 75, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened around 3:58 p.m. on southbound I-75 near OH-122 in Warren County near Middletown.

OSP has identified 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf, of Franklin, as the victim.

Metcalf was driving southbound in a 2005 Buick LeSabre when he lost control of the car, drove off the left side of the road and hit a concrete median barrier.

The car veered back into the southbound lanes, where it was hit by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Lu Ann Sewell, of Centerville.

Debris then hit a 2021 Honda Pilot that was also driving south.

EMS transported Metcalf to Atrium Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Sewell suffered minor injuries, which EMS treated on-scene.

