WATCH LIVE: BCI agent testifies in Pike County massacre trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An agent with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is taking the stand Friday as the Pike County massacre trial ends its first full week.

PIKE COUNTY: The first week of the George Wagner IV trial wraps up with long testimony expected from a state BCI agent. We are told there will most likely only be two witnesses to take the stand today. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/aqg4JJE0Wo — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) September 16, 2022

Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering is allowing all witnesses to decide if they want their testimony recorded and shown.

More first responders, including top law enforcement officers such as Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and Sheriff’s Corporal Adam Ball, are opting out.

Two relatives who testified Thursday about one of the victims, Kenneth Rhoden, did allow their testimony to be taped and shown: his son, Luke Rhoden, and his cousin, Donald Strong.

Strong was visibly emotional on the stand.

At times, Kenneth’s good friend and cousin wiped away tears as his voice shook while answering questions.

George Wagner IV is accused of killing Kenneth Rhoden and seven other members of the Rhoden family in Waverly on April 21-22, 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Wagner IV, 30, is the first member of his family of four to go on trial.

The victims are Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna May Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, 20.

They were all shot execution-style, most as they slept and several times.

George IV’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, and his mother, Angela Wagner, will testify against him in a couple of weeks and are considered the star witnesses in this trial.

Both pleaded guilty for their roles in the slayings last year.

The trial itself will last some six to eight weeks, prosecutors have said.

The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation.

Exhibit from prosecution during opening statements in the trial of George IV. (Liz Duf | Cincinnati Enquirer)

The other Wagner still facing trial and accused of actually shooting and killing anyone is the family patriarch, 50-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

He is charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and single counts of conspiracy, forgery, unauthorized use of computer or telecommunications, interception of wire, oral or electronic communication, obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

