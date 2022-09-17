Contests
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase fined more than $23,000; Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick not fined

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Pittsburg Steelers safety...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Pittsburg Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) defends during the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports: Sam Greene/The Enquirer(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Dave Clark
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase received two fines totaling more than $23,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct this past week, according to a report via Twitter from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, named AFC Defensive Player of the Week thanks in part to his pick-6 of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Cincinnati’s first offensive series, was not fined for either of his hits to the heads of defenseless players that drew unnecessary-roughness penalties.

Fitzpatrick also was involved in the play that resulted in Bengals receiver Tee Higgins’ departure from Pittsburgh’s 23-20 overtime win with a concussion.

During the game, Chase gave Fitzpatrick a double bird, a gesture former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson - aka Ochocinco - said represents the rivalry.

Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, who was the Bengals’ defensive coordinator in 2018, said earlier this week that Fitzpatrick is “not a guy who plays dirty.”

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

