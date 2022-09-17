Cincinnati Bearcats retain Victory Bell after beating Miami 38-17

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) beat the Miami Redhawks (1-2) in the Battle for the Victory Bell at Paycor Stadium to earn their 16th-straight game in the series.

The Bearcats were 22.5-point favorites and the over/under point total for the game was 50.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Today’s game was the 126th meeting between the two programs and the Bearcats took the series lead 60-59-7. This is the first time since 1915 the Bearcats lead the series.

The Bearcats and Redhawks both lost their first games of the season to SEC teams, but rebounded last week with wins to even their respective records.

To follow Enquirer Sports’ postgame analysis, click this link.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.