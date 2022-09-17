Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati Bearcats retain Victory Bell after beating Miami 38-17

By Enquirer Sports
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) beat the Miami Redhawks (1-2) in the Battle for the Victory Bell at Paycor Stadium to earn their 16th-straight game in the series.

The Bearcats were 22.5-point favorites and the over/under point total for the game was 50.5, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Today’s game was the 126th meeting between the two programs and the Bearcats took the series lead 60-59-7. This is the first time since 1915 the Bearcats lead the series.

The Bearcats and Redhawks both lost their first games of the season to SEC teams, but rebounded last week with wins to even their respective records.

To follow Enquirer Sports’ postgame analysis, click this link.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
One juvenile was rushed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with serious injuries, Ohio troopers...
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
Joshua Taylor, 44, is charged with kidnapping, rape, theft and aggravated menacing, according...
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
Police investigate shooting in Over-the-Rhine
15-year-old boy dies following OTR shooting, police say

Latest News

Credit: Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer
UC punter donates NIL profits to UC football walk-ons
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James acknowledges the crowd during the first half of an NBA...
LeBron James gives shoutout to UC women’s basketball player
Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Eric Phillips (97) hops over Kennesaw State Owls...
Cincinnati Bearcats cruise to 63-10 win over Kennesaw State in home opener
Arkansas brings Skyline Chili into trolling of UC Bearcats’ football