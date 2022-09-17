Four children hospitalized following West Chester fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Four children under 10 years old were taken to the hospital following a fire in West Chester Township, according to West Chester Fire Chief Rich Prinz.

Prinz says that the fire happened at an apartment complex on Aster Park Drive around 12:20 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the windows.

The four victims were brought outside. Prinz says that one of the four children was not breathing and had no pulse. The other three had agonal respirations.

Two children were taken to West Chester hospital, and the other two were taken to Children’s Liberty Hospital.

The two taken to West Chester Hospital are a 9-month-old and a 5-year-old. Prinz says that the 9-month-old is breathing and is being treated and evaluated. He adds that the 5-year-old is on a ventilator.

Prinz says that an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old were taken to Children’s Liberty. He adds that the 8-year-old is on a ventilator and the 1-year-old is still under CPR.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information becomes available.

