Hundreds gather in Butler Co. for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people from Butler and Warren counties participated in a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease Saturday morning at The Square at Union Center.

Walkers donated money to the Alzheimer’s Association to help support the cause. So far, the Butler and Warren Counties chapter has raised $117,327 with a goal of reaching $236,000.

Before the walk, participants were asked to pick out a Promise Garden Flower. Each color of the flower represents a different connection to the disease.

Blue-represents someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Purple represents those who have lost someone to the disease

Yellow represents someone who is supporting someone with the disease

Orange is for everyone who supports the cause and vision of a world without the disease.

FOX19 NOW’s Alison Montoya emceed the event Saturday.

The Alzheimer’s Association hosts the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in over 600 communities nationwide, making it the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Butler and Warren Counties walk is one of two annual walks the organization hosts in the Tri-State area. The next event will be at Sawyer Point on Oct. 1.

