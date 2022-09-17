Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children

An offroad buggy vehicle crashed over an embankment.
(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An offroad vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg.

The vehicle, an RZR side-by-side, went over an embankment, dispatch says.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene.

It’s unknown at this time how many occupants are injured or the extent of those injuries.

It’s also unknown how many people, if any, the helicopter transported.

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown Post declined to comment.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
Northbound Interstate 75 is open again early Thursday after it was shut down for several hours...
NB I-75 reopens after shooting, crash sends 2 to hospital
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash
Attorneys for George Wagner IV, confer in court during his trial in Pike County Common Pleas...
Emotional testimony as relatives take stand in Pike County Massacre trial
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

Latest News

Police investigate shooting in Over-the-Rhine
OTR shooting sends victim to Cincinnati Children’s, police say
Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
Jewelry seized in Cincinnati
More than $10 million in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati
Ella Lykins and Valentena Carmosino
‘Do the right thing:’ Families of Hyde Park hit-skip victims urge people to come forward