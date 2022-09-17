Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children

STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An offroad vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg.

The vehicle, an RZR side-by-side, went over an embankment, dispatch says.

A medical helicopter responded to the scene.

It’s unknown at this time how many occupants are injured or the extent of those injuries.

It’s also unknown how many people, if any, the helicopter transported.

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Georgetown Post declined to comment.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

