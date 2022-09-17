More sunshine to close the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning will feature mostly clear skies with some areas of patchy fog near river valleys or bodies of water. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and low-to-mid 60s.

Sunday will have continued sunshine along with warming conditions as highs will go into the mid 80s. Humidity will be noticeable, but NOT impactful as heat index values will remain in the mid 80s.

A weakening front moves into the Ohio Valley region late Sunday night into Monday, and it will bring an isolated chance for a shower or storm. This will not be a washout and in fact, will add humidity to the tri-state lasting through the middle of next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the low 90s with sunshine and with humidity factored, heat index values may go into the mid 90s.

The latter half of next week into the following weekend will have some more mild air move into the tri-state with highs back into the lower 80s with mainly dry conditions.

