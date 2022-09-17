More than $10 million in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Authorities seized three shipments last week containing counterfeit jewelry worth millions.

One shipment would have been worth around $8.8 million had the jewelry been authentic, according to US Customs and Border Protection, whose officers made the seizure on Sept. 6.

Most of the contraband items—700 of them—were Cartier Love bracelets. CBP says they lacked fine detail, were made of cheap material and contained fake inlaid diamonds.

The first shipment originated in Hong Kong and were intercepted en route to an Illinois business, CBP says.

The other shipments imitated the jewelry of brands including Cartier as well as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Bvgari. These were headed to a private residence in Colorado and a business in New Jersey, per CPB.

The total potential value of the shipments would have been north of $10 million.

“Our mission is to keep our nation safe, and we do this well here at the Port of Cincinnati,” said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie. “We encourage legitimate trade and encourage shoppers to do your research to be aware of illegitimate businesses before making purchases online.”

CBP says officers in Cincinnati have stopped numerous shipments like these from entering US commerce.

CPB’s list of Cincinnati seizures so far this year includes counterfeit sports championship rings, fake Rolex watches, more fake Rolex watches and lots of fake IDs.

The total value of just those seizures announced, including this week’s, would be around $30 million.

It attributes the prolific nature of the scam attempts to the rising costs of merchandise, forcing some unwary customers to third-party retailers.

“While online shopping has increased, CBP stays vigilant by stopping illegal shipments like these from damaging our economy,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “Officers at the Port of Cincinnati are always on the lookout to uphold our mission of protecting the American borders from dangerous people and materials.”

CBP advises consumers can take these simple steps to protect themselves and their families from counterfeit goods:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and address that can be used to contact the seller.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers.

Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.

