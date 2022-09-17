OTR shooting sends victim to Cincinnati Children’s, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in Over-the-Rhine Friday night critically hurt an underage victim, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at Main and Orchard streets just south of Liberty Street.

EMS transported the victim to Cincinnati Children’s in critical condition.

The victim’s age is unknown.

No suspect description at this time.

Main Street is closed from Central Parkway to Liberty Street.

CPD District One’s Investigative Unit is at the scene.

