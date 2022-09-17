Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

OTR shooting sends victim to Cincinnati Children’s, police say

(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting in Over-the-Rhine Friday night critically hurt an underage victim, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at Main and Orchard streets just south of Liberty Street.

EMS transported the victim to Cincinnati Children’s in critical condition.

The victim’s age is unknown.

No suspect description at this time.

Main Street is closed from Central Parkway to Liberty Street.

CPD District One’s Investigative Unit is at the scene.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
Northbound Interstate 75 is open again early Thursday after it was shut down for several hours...
NB I-75 reopens after shooting, crash sends 2 to hospital
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash
Attorneys for George Wagner IV, confer in court during his trial in Pike County Common Pleas...
Emotional testimony as relatives take stand in Pike County Massacre trial
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say

Latest News

Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
Jewelry seized in Cincinnati
More than $10 million in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati
Ella Lykins and Valentena Carmosino
‘Do the right thing:’ Families of Hyde Park hit-skip victims urge people to come forward
Ella Lykins and Valentena Carmosino
Mom seeking answers after Hyde Park hit-skip crash