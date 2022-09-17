Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 12-year-old boy found himself suddenly orphaned Wednesday after the unthinkable death of his mother at the hand of his father, who then turned a gun on himself.

The victim’s twin sister says the violence had its roots in a protection order. She also says her sister confided in her prior to Wednesday that she believed her husband was capable of killing her.

Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon, where they both worked, authorities say.

Officers who arrived at the scene found her body inside one of the buildings. Jason fled the scene, but the sheriff’s office had a description of his vehicle.

Roughly nine minutes later, he was pulled over by law enforcement at the intersection of State Route 41 and 32 in Peebles, Ohio, the sheriff’s department added.

Jason then killed himself, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said.

“She was always helping, empathetic, {and} strong for everyone else,” said Bradshaw. “Finally, she decided to be strong for herself and it just wasn’t enough.”@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/CPQb0GZSuU — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) September 16, 2022

Whitney Bradshaw is Rachel’s sister. She says her main concern right now is Rachel and Jason’s 12-year-old son.

“She was always helping, empathetic, strong for everyone else around her, and finally she decided to be strong for herself, and it just wasn’t enough,” Bradshaw said Friday.

She explains Rachel decided to leave Jason about a month ago. Rachel wanted a divorce, Bradshaw claims, because she didn’t feel safe.

A source tells FOX19 Rachel had a protection order against Jason. Bradshaw says Rachel was in the process of making that protection order even more restrictive.

“She went to the courthouse on Friday, because he had come to her work, harassed her,” Bradshaw said.

A source also tells us Jason received papers in the mail around noon Wednesday. Bradshaw admits there are still many questions, but she believes those papers were in reference to the protection order.

She said, “He got a letter in the mail stating that he could no longer work there because he had violated that. So we think that is the reason that kind of just set him off.”

Nearly two hours later, Rachel was dead, and Jason was soon to follow.

“It hit him that he couldn’t have her and that she was walking away from the marriage,” Bradshaw said. “And so, that was the day that he realized, ‘This is over,’ and he just kind of snapped.”

Rachel leaves behind her 12-year-old son, Eric. “I know he’s been through a lot of abuse,” Bradshaw said.

“We asked her, ‘Do you feel like he would hurt Eric?’ She said, ‘No, I don’t.’ But she said, ‘He might hurt me, but if he does, at least he’ll be dead or in prison, and Eric will never have to see him again.’”

Bradshaw says her sister’s funeral Tuesday will be closed-casket due to the gruesome manner of her death.

“People can really be damaged by this for their whole life,” she said.

