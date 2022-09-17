Warm and Sunny Weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Highs Saturday will rise into the middle 80s. Humidity levels will be just a bit higher but still far from oppressive and low enough t hat the heat index will be about the same as the actual temperature.

A warming trend will push high temperatures into the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, then a big cooling trend will take temperatures into near normal levels late next week.

During the day this weekend it will be very warm but without the mid-summer humidity that makes many days oppressive. Early next week the humidity will rise into the “sultry zone” Tuesday and Wednesday then drop off to comfortable levels for late week.

