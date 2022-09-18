11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - An 11-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday evening, according to Villa Hills Police Department.

The juvenile was located by witnesses in the 2500 block of Thirs Drive at approximately 6:53 p.m., police said.

Before emergency personnel arrived to the scene, witnesses immediately began to give the victim CPR, Villa Hills Police Chief Bryan Allen said.

According to Allen, the boy was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation by the Villa Hills Police Department indicates that the juvenile accidentally drowned in the pool.

A second investigation on the incident is being conducted, Allen said.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Villa Hills Police Department asks that if anyone has additional information, to call 859-341-353.

