Hamilton police sergeant arrested on felony vandalism charge

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran sergeant with the city of Hamilton Police Department is spending his weekend locked up at the Butler County Jail on a felony vandalism charge.

A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, early Saturday. He was booked into the jail at 2:41 a.m., according to the jail website.

He was arrested after damaging the inside of a sheriff’s cruiser, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. A deputy responded because he was involved in an auto crash.

Johnson is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Hamilton Municipal Court, according to the jail.

FOX19 NOW has requested comment from the Hamilton Police Department and a copy of the arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

We will update this story as soon as they do.

Johnson has been with the police department for several years.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office determined he was justified in an April 2010 fatal police-involved shooting of a man to stop him from continuing to brutally hit his girlfriend with a claw hammer.

The prosecutor at the time, Robin Piper, called it a “heroic action” that saved the woman’s life.

He said his independent investigation matched what Hamilton police also determined: Had Johnson not killed Joshua Berkheimer with a single shot from his service weapon on April 25, 2010, the 25-year-old Hamilton man would have proceeded to kill his girlfriend, Jamie Belty.

