Hamilton police sergeant arrested on OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran sergeant with the Hamilton Police Department is under arrest on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony vandalism, for allegedly damaging a police cruiser, Hamilton Police said in a statement Sunday.

A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, early Saturday. He was booked into the jail at 2:41 a.m. and remains at the jail without bond, according to the jail website.

Sgt. Johnson “has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation,” according to the police statement.

“These are very serious and troubling allegations. If proven, they represent a significant breach of the public’s trust and warrant significant disciplinary action,” Captain Marc McManus said.

“The police department was notified Friday night that an off-duty officer, later identified as Casey Johnson, was allegedly involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Ross High School during a high school football game,” police said in a prepared statement.

“Johnson left the parking lot driving a vehicle that was reported a short time later involved in a two-car crash. Johnson was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with OVI. An additional charge of vandalism was added due to damage he reportedly caused to the door of a police cruiser.”

Police said the alleged incidents all occurred outside the city of Hamilton while Johnson was off-duty.

“Ross Township Police Department responded to the altercation while BCSO responded to the crash. We are working to gather additional facts and information. We will provide an update once additional information is available.”

Johnson is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Hamilton Municipal Court, according to the jail.

Johnson has been with the police department since 2004 and was just promoted to sergeant in July, according to the police statement.

The Butler County Prosecutor’s Office determined he was justified in an April 2010 fatal police-involved shooting of a man to stop him from continuing to brutally hit his girlfriend with a claw hammer.

The prosecutor at the time, Robin Piper, called it a “heroic action” that saved the woman’s life.

He said his independent investigation matched what Hamilton police also determined: Had Johnson not killed Joshua Berkheimer with a single shot from his service weapon on April 25, 2010, the 25-year-old Hamilton man would have proceeded to kill his girlfriend, Jamie Belty.

