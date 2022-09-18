Motorcyclist seriously injured following NKY crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Kenton Sunday morning, according to Captain Bill Zerhusen with the Fort Mitchell Police Department.

Kenton County dispatchers say that the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the ramp from Dixie Highway to I-75 North.

The motorcyclist was taken to the UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Cap. Zerhusen said.

Police have not identified the motorcyclist at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Mitchell Police Department at 859-331-2823.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.