Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Motorcyclist seriously injured following NKY crash

Fort Mitchell police were at the scene of a motorcycle accident on I-75 near Dixie Highway...
Fort Mitchell police were at the scene of a motorcycle accident on I-75 near Dixie Highway Sunday morning.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash in Kenton Sunday morning, according to Captain Bill Zerhusen with the Fort Mitchell Police Department.

Kenton County dispatchers say that the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the ramp from Dixie Highway to I-75 North.

The motorcyclist was taken to the UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Cap. Zerhusen said.

Police have not identified the motorcyclist at this time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Mitchell Police Department at 859-331-2823.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
One juvenile was rushed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with serious injuries, Ohio troopers...
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
Police investigate shooting in Over-the-Rhine
15-year-old boy dies following OTR shooting, police say
Joshua Taylor, 44, is charged with kidnapping, rape, theft and aggravated menacing, according...
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
Jewelry seized in Cincinnati
More than $10 million in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati

Latest News

Cincinnati police are searching for 87-year-old Henry Parker.
Police search for missing endangered man, 87, with Alzheimer’s, dementia
Casey Johnson
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on felony vandalism charge
Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester.
Police release 911 calls from West Chester fire that left 4 children in critical condition
Sunday is the last day at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
Sunday is the last day at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati