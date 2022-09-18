Contests
Police release 911 calls from West Chester fire that left 4 children in critical condition

Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester.
Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester.(WXIX)
By Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) -West Chester police released the 911 calls from an apartment fire that left four children in critical condition Saturday.

“I hear someone yelling outside ‘fire’,” one caller said to a 911 dispatcher.

According to West Chester Fire Chief Rich Prinz, firefighters were called to Aster Park Drive around 12:20 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a fire in the area.

“I see smoke and I hear glass breaking,” another caller reported.

Chief Prinz says that when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the windows.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and rescue four victims under 10 years old.

The victims were taken to area hospitals and taken to to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Corryville.

According to Chief Prinz, the victims are in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will update the story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

