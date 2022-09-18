Contests
Police search for 87-year-old man missing from East Walnut Hills

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are searching for an 87-year-old man with Alzheimer’s and dementia who went missing from his home in East Walnut Hills Saturday.

Officers say Henry Parker walked away from his home at 10:30 p.m. and never returned.

Parker does not have his required medication with him, police said.

Police say he is six feet and five inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-888-637-1113 or 911. They will be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

