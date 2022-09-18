Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Psychological distress linked to long COVID, study says

A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety,...
A new study suggests you may be more likely to develop long COVID if you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you suffer from anxiety, depression or loneliness, you may be at a higher risk of developing long COVID-19.

A new study published in JAMA Psychiatry said people with common psychiatric issues could have up to a 50% higher risk of longer-term COVID-related symptoms.

This includes breathing problems, brain fog, chronic coughing and overwhelming fatigue.

Researchers looked at medical data from nearly 55,000 people.

Scientists say they adjusted for demographics, body weight, smoking statues and medical history.

Researchers say participants with two or more types of psychological distress had the higher risk.

One of the authors of the study said your immune system doesn’t work as well against targets like viruses and bacteria when you’re depressed or anxious.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
One juvenile was rushed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with serious injuries, Ohio troopers...
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
Police investigate shooting in Over-the-Rhine
15-year-old boy dies following OTR shooting, police say
Joshua Taylor, 44, is charged with kidnapping, rape, theft and aggravated menacing, according...
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
Jewelry seized in Cincinnati
More than $10 million in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati

Latest News

A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Tropical Storm Fiona is forecast to strike Puerto Rico just two days before the anniversary of...
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico
This photo provided by Hualien County fire department show firefighters in the search for...
Strong quake kills 1, knocks house, derails train in Taiwan
Sunday is the last day at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
Sunday is the last day at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati