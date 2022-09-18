Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month.

Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.

Remke Markets occupies over 41,000 square feet at Hyde Park Plaza, sitting on the opposite corner from the center’s largest occupant, Kroger. Other Hyde Park Plaza retailers include Staples, Panera, Ace Hardware, Marshalls and Walgreens.

Remke Markets has not posted publicly about the Oakley location closing, but confirmed in a reply to a Facebook comment Thursday that it will be closing. It is currently unclear what will be next for the space.

“Yes, unfortunately, we will be closing that location,” Remke Markets’ reply reads. “We hope you’ll consider shopping our other locations.”

Remke Markets were acquired in 2017 by the Findlay-based Fresh Encounters, who also operate Needler’s Fresh Market, Save A Lot and King Saver, among other brands. A representative from Fresh Encounters did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the store’s closing.

Founded in Covington in 1897 as a meat market, Remke Markets was the last locally based supermarket chain other than Kroger. At the time of the 2017 acquisition, 10 stores were left in the Greater Cincinnati area.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.