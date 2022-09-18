Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations

The Remke Markets store in Hyde Park Plaza in Oakley is set to close in October.
The Remke Markets store in Hyde Park Plaza in Oakley is set to close in October.(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Emily DeLetter
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month.

Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.

Remke Markets occupies over 41,000 square feet at Hyde Park Plaza, sitting on the opposite corner from the center’s largest occupant, Kroger. Other Hyde Park Plaza retailers include Staples, Panera, Ace Hardware, Marshalls and Walgreens.

Remke Markets has not posted publicly about the Oakley location closing, but confirmed in a reply to a Facebook comment Thursday that it will be closing. It is currently unclear what will be next for the space.

“Yes, unfortunately, we will be closing that location,” Remke Markets’ reply reads. “We hope you’ll consider shopping our other locations.”

Remke Markets were acquired in 2017 by the Findlay-based Fresh Encounters, who also operate Needler’s Fresh Market, Save A Lot and King Saver, among other brands. A representative from Fresh Encounters did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the store’s closing.

Founded in Covington in 1897 as a meat market, Remke Markets was the last locally based supermarket chain other than Kroger. At the time of the 2017 acquisition, 10 stores were left in the Greater Cincinnati area.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
One juvenile was rushed to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with serious injuries, Ohio troopers...
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
Police investigate shooting in Over-the-Rhine
15-year-old boy dies following OTR shooting, police say
Joshua Taylor, 44, is charged with kidnapping, rape, theft and aggravated menacing, according...
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor
Jewelry seized in Cincinnati
More than $10 million in fake jewelry seized in Cincinnati

Latest News

Casey Johnson
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
Cincinnati police are searching for 87-year-old Henry Parker.
Police search for missing endangered man, 87, with Alzheimer’s, dementia
Fort Mitchell police were at the scene of a motorcycle accident on I-75 near Dixie Highway...
Motorcyclist seriously injured following NKY crash
Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester.
Police release 911 calls from West Chester fire that left 4 children in critical condition