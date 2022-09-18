UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A professor at the University of Cincinnati will be competing on the long-running gameshow, “Jeopardy!” on Sept. 20.

Kelly Shannon-Henderson is an associate professor of Classics at UC and a longtime fan of the CBS show.

At UC, the Classics professor also studies Greek and Latin prose literature, along with other research topics. In 2020, Shannon-Henderson received the Goodwin Award of Merit from the Society for Classical Studies.

“My biggest nightmare would be getting a Classics question wrong on national television,” Shannon-Henderson said.

Kelly Shannon-Henderson competes on Jeopardy on Tuesday evening. (WXIX)

The “Jeopardy!” contestant said that her worst subjects are sports and pop culture, and her best are science and history.

“A lot of science questions are secretly Greek and Latin questions because their vocabulary is derived from classical languages,” Shannon-Henderson said.

The UC Classics Department is hosting a watch party on Tuesday evening to support their co-worker on the gameshow and to see how she did.

Due to show rules, Shannon-Henderson is not allowed to say how she fared until the “Jeopardy!” episode airs.

