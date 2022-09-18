Contests
Unknown group washes chalk off sidewalk from abortion rights event, ‘Chalk for Choice’

By Mary LeBus
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - In response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Ohio Pro-Choice Movement hosted a chalk message event outside of the Clermont County board of elections and Republican Party building on Saturday afternoon.

People of all ages attended the event, known as “Chalk for Choice,” writing their messages, stories and feelings about abortion up and down the sidewalks in the heart of Batavia’s political scene.

“Access to safe, legal abortion saves lives,” Ohio Pro-Choice Movement spokesperson Amber Brown said. “Seeing all of the chalk art was empowering. Bans on abortion affect us all in some way.”

Participants in the "Chalk for Choice" event wrote messages on the sidewalks in Batavia about...
Participants in the "Chalk for Choice" event wrote messages on the sidewalks in Batavia about why they believe abortion is necessary.(WXIX)

While there is currently a temporary block in Ohio on abortion ban laws, the organization believes that Ohio still has work to do.

“We put on this event because we want people in conservative [and] Republican areas to know they have support, and that they can stand up and fight for their reproductive rights,” Ohio Pro-Choice Movement spokesperson Amber Brown said.

After the event was over, an unknown group of teenagers and 2-3 adults began washing the chalk messages off the sidewalks.

FOX19 reached out for an interview from the group, but they declined.

“The fact that [a] group showed up to wash away our art after we left is disappointing, but not surprising,” Brown said. “While it is discouraging, we take pride knowing that lots of people saw what we did today and the people that need our support know they have it.”

The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement plans to host a few additional events this year to prepare voters for the 2022 Midterm Election.

FOX19 reached out to Ohio Right to Life for a comment on the event. We will update this story when we hear back.

