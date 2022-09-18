Warm Sunday Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will have continued sunshine along with warming conditions as highs will go into the low-to-mid 80s. Humidity will be noticeable, but NOT impactful.

A weakening front moves into the Ohio Valley region late Sunday night into Monday, and it will bring an isolated chance for a shower or storm. This will not be an all-day washout as most of the moisture will move in during the morning. A quick downpour can’t be ruled out, but coverage will not be widespread. However, the rain will add humidity to the tri-state lasting through the middle of next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds and with humidity factored, heat index values may go into the mid 90s. There is a slight chance for showers and possible storms on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening, but a large majority of the tri-state will be rain-free.

Big changes arrive Thursday as the rain chance that moves through Wednesday evening and night is a strong cold front (strong with temperatures, not so much with moisture) will knock temperatures down on Thursday to only be in the low-to-mid 70s! Temperatures drop even further on Friday to only reach the upper 60s! Overnight lows by the end of the week will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures are expected to remain near-to-slightly below average going into the rest of next weekend as well as the following week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s with only slim rain chances. Fall weather arrives just in time for the first days of autumn!

