Widely scattered storms to start the work week

A roller coaster of temperatures are in the 7 day forecast
Monday won't be a washout, but the morning commute may have some wet spots before drier air moves in later in the day.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds increase Sunday night into Monday morning as showers and thunderstorms move in from the northwest towards the southeast. These storms will be dying, but could still have some frequent thunder, quick downpour and gusty winds. Overnight lows will only dip into the mid-to-upper 60s.

Monday will start off with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. As the day goes on, skies will partially clear and rain chances will lessen, though a slight pop-up chance in the afternoon cannot be ruled out. Afternoon highs will only stay in the low 80s.

Tuesday will get warmer with a bit more humidity under a mix of sun and clouds and highs back in the mid 80s. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the extended forecast, reaching the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. We can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower or storm that develops late Wednesday afternoon and evening, but most of the tri-state should remain dry. Winds will also be a little breezy Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday is the first day of fall (the autumnal equinox officially commences at 9:04 p.m. EDT) and Mother Nature is fully cooperating! Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 70s with a chilly breeze. Friday will only be in the upper 60s with mainly sunny skies! The first weekend of fall will be mild in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies Saturday and isolated chances of rain on Sunday.

