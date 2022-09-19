Caged puppies found in woods, recovering at Ohio shelter

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Three puppies were rescued by the Highland County Humane Society on Saturday after being left in a cage in the woods without food or water.

According to their Facebook post, the woman who found them heard the puppies crying, so she called the shelter to take care of them. The shelter says that they came in underweight and with overgrown nails. The two male chihuahuas are hairless. The female Yorkie lost half of her hair and is matted.

The shelter adds that they are also missing most of their teeth. The smallest is missing half of its bottom jaw.

Despite all that they have been through, the shelter says they are very sweet and loving animals.

They are asking the public for food and t-shirts to keep the dogs warm.

The dogs are currently being fostered by the shelter’s director.

The shelter says it will take at least a couple of months for them to recover fully.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.