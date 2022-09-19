Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say

HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies.

Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m.

Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of the cars involved in the crash.

According to investigators, two cars were paralleled on the road when the crash occurred. Both drivers then lost control of their vehicles and went off the right side of the road.

Deputies say that one car continued along the embankment. The driver of that car maneuvered back onto the road, where the car eventually stopped. That driver has minor injuries, deputies said.

According to deputies, the driver of the other car hit a telephone pole and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No passengers were inside either car.

Deputies have not identified anyone involved and are waiting to notify the deceased’s family.

The southbound lanes of North Bend Road will remain closed for about an hour from Wright Blvd. to Gateway Road.

Deputies are redirecting traffic.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

