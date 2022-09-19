Contests
Few Showers - Drying out for the rest of Monday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As the day goes on, skies will partially clear and rain chances will lessen, though a slight pop-up chance in the afternoon cannot be ruled out. Afternoon highs will only stay in the low 80s.

Tuesday will get warmer with a bit more humidity under a mix of sun and clouds and highs back in the mid 80s. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the extended forecast, reaching the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. We can’t rule out a stray pop-up shower or storm that develops late Wednesday afternoon and evening, but most of the tri-state should remain dry. Winds will also be a little breezy Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday is the first day of fall (the autumnal equinox officially commences at 9:04 p.m. EDT) and Mother Nature is fully cooperating! Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 70s with a chilly breeze. Friday will only be in the upper 60s with mainly sunny skies! The first weekend of fall will be mild in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies Saturday and isolated chances of rain on Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

