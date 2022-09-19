Contests
Hamilton police sergeant appears in court on charges of OVI, vandalism

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Courtney King
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran sergeant with the Hamilton Police Department will be arraigned Monday morning on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony vandalism.

Casey Johnson, 40, will appear at 8:30 a.m. in Hamilton Municipal Court.

He was arrested early Saturday following a head-on crash on Cincinnati Brookville Road.

Hamilton police said they were notified Friday night that an off-duty officer, later identified as Johnson, was reportedly involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Ross High School during the football game.

Someone at Ross High School called 911 at 8:14 p.m. Friday, according to Butler County dispatchers.

The caller reported “hearing subjects yelling and saw someone hitting a female in the face,” dispatchers say.

The female was reluctant to talk to the caller, according to the dispatch run.

Johnson left the school parking lot driving a vehicle involved in the crash a short time later, according to Hamilton police.

The crash was reported just before 11 p.m. when a vehicle went left of center and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, Butler County dispatchers say.

Someone at the scene complained of chest hip and knee pain and was taken to Kettering Health Hospital.

Johnson is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, the department said.

He has been with the Hamilton Police Department since 2004 and was just promoted to sergeant in July.

FOX19 NOW requested Johnson’s arrest report, OVI citation, incident report and the 911 call from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

We also asked Hamilton police for Johnson’s personnel file.

In 2010, the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office determined Johnson was justified in a fatal police-involved shooting.

Johnson killed 25-year-old Joshua Berkheimer on April 25, 2010, to stop him from continuing to brutally attack his girlfriend with a claw hammer inside a Hamilton apartment.

The prosecutor at the time, Robin Piper, called the shooting a “heroic action” that saved the woman’s life.

He said his independent investigation confirmed Hamilton police also determined: Had Johnson not killed Berkheimer with a single shot from his service weapon, the man would have proceeded to kill Jamie Belty.

