Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals

Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - A frozen meal by Healthy Choice was just recalled.

This is especially important for anyone allergic to milk.

The Korean-style beef is part of the line of Power Bowls.

Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the labels do not have a warning that the meals contain milk.

There have not been reports of anyone getting sick.

You can find details on the recall on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

