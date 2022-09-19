Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 when she and her...
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 when she and her K-9, Brev, responded to a traffic stop. She succumbed to her injuries Sunday night, the Richmond police chief announced.(Richmond Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer who was shot in the head by a suspect at a traffic stop five weeks ago has died.

Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton passed away surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced early Monday.

Officer Burton was 28 years old and joined the police department four years ago.

She was gunned down on Aug. 10, nine days before she was supposed to get married.

Final arrangements are pending and will be announced when the details are available, according to the chief’s announcement.

“We would sincerely like to thank the Richmond community, and those who have supported Seara, her Family, and the Department from near and far,” he wrote.

“Thank you to all of those who have shown unbelievable support throughout this very difficult time including the Dayton Police Department, The Indiana State Police, Indiana State Fraternal Order of Police, Richmond Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, as well as many other agencies.

“The family is extremely grateful for the massive amount of support from the community. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

On Monday, the Richmond Police Department along with multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton’s remains back home from Dayton.

The escort is set to leave the Dayton area at 1:30 p.m. and travel:

  • North on Interstate 75 onto westbound I-70
  • Once the escort reaches Richmond it will follow U.S. 40 from the interstate to North 5th Street (passing Officer Burton’s police car at the city building)
  • Then it will proceed onto East Main Street and back to U.S. 40 to Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 West National Rd., Richmond.

“If you wish to show your support for the family of Officer Seara Burton and the Richmond Police Department, please find a location that is safe along the route. Remember not to stop or park along the interstate,” the chief wrote.

The suspect charged with her shooting, 47-year-old Phillip M. Lee of Richmond, is held on a $1.5 million bond at an Indiana jail.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Johnson
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Pittsburg Steelers safety...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase fined more than $23,000; Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick not fined
Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester.
Police release 911 calls from West Chester fire that left 4 children in critical condition

Latest News

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel
Madison Township trustee heads to court on 7 public corruption charges
The Northside couples' doorbell camera recorded the the thief running away with their mailbox.
Video shows mailbox stolen from Northside couple’s home
Kelly Shannon-Henderson competes on Jeopardy on Tuesday evening.
UC Classics professor will compete on ‘Jeopardy!’
Casey Johnson
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser