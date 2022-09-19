Contests
Juvenile arrested following threatening social media post aimed at Deer Park school

A juvenile was arrested after allegedly making threats aimed at a Deer Park school, police said.
A juvenile was arrested after allegedly making threats aimed at a Deer Park school, police said.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) -A juvenile was arrested Monday in connection with a threatening social media post aimed at Amity Elementary school.

According to Deer Park police, at around 1 p.m., a female was arrested and taken into custody after officers conducted a thorough investigation.

Officers say that she is charged with making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

Superintendent of Deer Park schools Jay Philips says that they were made aware of the threat and are working with law enforcement in the investigation.

According to Philips there were two messages posted to social media.

One of them reads, “If I showed you my flaws.” And the other one reads “I’ve reached my breaking point, everyone that lives in DP and goes to Amity prepare for 9/22. It’s going to be my favorite day ever and I’m going to make sure that everybody and their moms remember that very date...have fun while it lasts...”

Investigators discovered that she had no means to carry out the threat, police said.

Philips adds that they will have increased police presence on all campuses throughout the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

