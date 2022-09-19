Contests
Loveland resident critically hurt in house fires dies

A Loveland resident critically hurt in a house fire early Friday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
A Loveland resident critically hurt in a house fire early Friday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(Loveland Symmes Fire Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident critically hurt in a house fire early Friday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

David Sadeik, 62, succumbed to his injuries later that day at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Loveland firefighters rescued him from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m, according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Heavy flames were shooting from the single-family home when Loveland fire crews first arrived.

Goldfeder said they heard no working smoke alarms.

They knocked the blaze down, but it caused heavy damage to the structure.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

