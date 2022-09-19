Loveland resident critically hurt in house fires dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident critically hurt in a house fire early Friday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
David Sadeik, 62, succumbed to his injuries later that day at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
Loveland firefighters rescued him from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m, according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Heavy flames were shooting from the single-family home when Loveland fire crews first arrived.
Goldfeder said they heard no working smoke alarms.
They knocked the blaze down, but it caused heavy damage to the structure.
