Loveland resident critically hurt in house fires dies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident critically hurt in a house fire early Friday has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

David Sadeik, 62, succumbed to his injuries later that day at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Loveland firefighters rescued him from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m, according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Heavy flames were shooting from the single-family home when Loveland fire crews first arrived.

Goldfeder said they heard no working smoke alarms.

They knocked the blaze down, but it caused heavy damage to the structure.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.