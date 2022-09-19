Madison Township trustee heads to court on 7 public corruption charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A longtime Butler County elected official facing seven public corruption charges is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday morning.

A grand jury indicted Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel last week on three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor charges of using or authorizing the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value.

The 76-year-old has been a township trustee for nearly three decades. He said he didn’t know he was indicted until FOX19 NOW called him for comment, which he declined.

Daniel was not physically arrested following his indictment.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office served him with a summons to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. before Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Greg Stephens.

Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW he plans to attend the arraignment.

Daniel will be officially booked on the charges at the jail after his court appearance. He will be required to submit a DNA sample since he is charged with felony crimes. He also will be fingerprinted and photographed.

If Daniel is found guilty on all counts and sentenced concurrently, he faces a maximum sentence of up to 5 years in prison, according to the prosecutor.

Daniel has been under criminal investigation for more than a year as both a township trustee and member of the Butler County Board of Zoning Appeals, an appointed position he held from July 1993 until he abruptly quit on Oct. 25, 2021, after a group of residents sued and demanded Butler County Commissioners take action.

Daniel also is a member of the Butler County Emergency Management Agency Board.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office launched the probe in July 2021 and then sent the case to the Ohio Ethics Commission for review. The commission recently made a referral for criminal charges to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser took it to a grand jury and personally presented it, along with Assistant Prosecutor Garrett Baker, who handles corruption and scam cases.

All of the charges occurred from December 2016 through February 2021, according to Daniel’s indictment.

All except one of the misdemeanors relate to Daniel voting as a township trustee for matters that benefited him personally and/or a member of his family, including raises for his son, Todd Daniel and signing his timesheet, FOX19 NOW has learned.

The fourth misdemeanor count is due to Daniel casting what two federal courts have since described as an “illegal” and “corrupt” vote on Feb. 16, 2021, as a member of the Butler County Board of Zoning Appeals.

The vote granted several variances to permit a Dollar General at the corner of Keister and Germantown Middletown roads.

Alan Danie held the mortgage to the property at the time and his son owned the land, county and federal records show.

Sheriff Jones told us last week his office is continuing to investigate other votes by Daniel and a former township trustee, Thomas Hall, who is now a state representative. Hall’s father is the Madison Township fire chief.

This is the second elected official in Butler County indicted on public corruption charges this year.

The county auditor, Roger Reynolds, has pleaded not guilty to six public corruption charges now related to his position.

He was indicted on five charges in February and re-indicted with a sixth charge being added in July.

Reynolds, 52, also faces a civil suit that has several similar allegations to the criminal case, court records show.

Reynolds’ criminal case also involves the Ohio Ethics Commission, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

A special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

He continues to work in his elected position and receives his annual salary, which the county treasurer says will be $108,362 this year.

Daniel was elected a Madison Township trustee in 1995 and won his seat every four years since, according to the Butler County Board of Elections. Before that, he also served on a school board, his son has told FOX19 NOW.

Madison Township residents who live near the store and now must live with it are still bitter.

FOX19 NOW noticed a retention pond behind the store with standing water that appeared to have moss on top.

Helen and Bret Frank, one of the families who sued to try to overturn the vote allowing the Dollar General, remain appalled that the county prosecutor’s office didn’t ask the BZA to rescind the vote and then re-hold it without Daniel participating.

The couple learned the store was planned for their corner in late March, which is after the county’s 30-day appeal period had ended The county only mailed notices to people who live within 200 feet.

The zoning process for the store was legally handled, according to the zoning laws, despite the corrupt process,

The residents officially dropped their lawsuit the same day Daniel was indicted.

They were shocked the illegal vote Daniel cast was quantified as only a single misdemeanor charge.

The Frank family spent $4,201 on legal fees related to the litigation.

They tell FOX19 NOW the county and developer refused to give them any money to reimburse them for their expenses, telling them the zoning process was legal.

The top two officials at the prosecutor’s office, Prosecutor Mike Gmoser and Assistant Prosecutor Dan Ferguson, chief of the civil division, and the county’s director of development, David Fehr “are no heroes to us,” Helen Frank said.

“They can talk a big game about how they got their man with Alan Daniel, but I really feel that he is the scapegoat for the county.”

