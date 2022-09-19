Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man arrest, charge accused of killing 26-year-old in Norwood

Bryan Curry was arrested in connection with a murder in Norwood, police said.
Bryan Curry was arrested in connection with a murder in Norwood, police said.(Miami Valley Jails)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police arrested and charged a man accused of killing a 26-year-old in Norwood, according to Norwood police.

Officers say Bryan Curry was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Andre Denson.

Police say on Sept. 5, at about 9 p.m., Denson was found on the ground in the entryway to a building near Mills and Walter avenues.

Denson was taken to UC Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, officers said.

On Tuesday, Norwood officers obtained a warrant for Curry’s arrest with the help of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show that Curry is currently in the Montgomery County jail and is charged with one count of murder.

Police say that he is waiting to be taken back to the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he will appear before a Grand Jury and could face more charges.

He is charged with one count of murder, officers said.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Johnson
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Pittsburg Steelers safety...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase fined more than $23,000; Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick not fined
Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester.
Police release 911 calls from West Chester fire that left 4 children in critical condition

Latest News

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel
Madison Township trustee pleads not guilty to 7 public corruption charges
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Residents gather at The Pub in Rookwood to watch the Queen's funeral
Residents gather at The Pub in Rookwood to watch the Queen's funeral
The state went over this ballistic evidence while Special Agent Shane Hanshaw was on the stand...
WATCH LIVE: BCI agents testify Monday as Pike County massacre trial resumes