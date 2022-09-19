Man arrest, charge accused of killing 26-year-old in Norwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police arrested and charged a man accused of killing a 26-year-old in Norwood, according to Norwood police.

Officers say Bryan Curry was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Andre Denson.

Police say on Sept. 5, at about 9 p.m., Denson was found on the ground in the entryway to a building near Mills and Walter avenues.

Denson was taken to UC Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, officers said.

On Tuesday, Norwood officers obtained a warrant for Curry’s arrest with the help of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show that Curry is currently in the Montgomery County jail and is charged with one count of murder.

Police say that he is waiting to be taken back to the Hamilton County Justice Center, where he will appear before a Grand Jury and could face more charges.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the shooting.

