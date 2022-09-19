Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Cincinnati

A CSX train struck and killed a male pedestrian early Monday, Cincinnati police say.
A CSX train struck and killed a male pedestrian early Monday, Cincinnati police say.(MGN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A CSX train struck and killed a male pedestrian in Hartwell early Monday, Cincinnati police say.

A CSX conductor reported his train struck the pedestrian on the railroad tracks between Parkway Avenue and Galbraith Road at 3:15 a.m., police say.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

FOX19 NOW will update this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Johnson
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Pittsburg Steelers safety...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase fined more than $23,000; Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick not fined
Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester.
Police release 911 calls from West Chester fire that left 4 children in critical condition

Latest News

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel
Madison Township trustee heads to court on 7 public corruption charges
Two dogs are dead and a woman is displaced in an overnight house fire in Westwood, according to...
Two dogs killed, woman displaced in Westwood fire
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 when she and her...
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop
The Northside couples' doorbell camera recorded the the thief running away with their mailbox.
Video shows mailbox stolen from Northside couple’s home