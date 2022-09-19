Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A CSX train struck and killed a male pedestrian in Hartwell early Monday, Cincinnati police say.

A CSX conductor reported his train struck the pedestrian on the railroad tracks between Parkway Avenue and Galbraith Road at 3:15 a.m., police say.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

