Ripley County man killed in weekend crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man from Ripley County was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Jennings County.

Christian Schular, 39, of Versailles, was driving westbound on County Road 650 North near County Road 575 East around 4:30 p.m. in a 2007 Pontiac G6 when another vehicle traveled into his path, according to Indiana State Police.

The other driver, 40-year-old Jessica Parson, was in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she went off the road and overcorrected, which brought her directly into the path of Christian, state police explained.

Christian suffered fatal injuries when the two vehicles collided. He died at the scene of the crash, the Jennings County Coroner’s Office concluded.

In the car with the 39-year-old from Versailles was 18-year-old Whittney Schular.

State police said Whittney was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries she sustained in the crash.

Parsons was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital. She is expected to be ok.

While the investigation is ongoing, troopers say speed might be a factor in the crash. Toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time, according to ISP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.