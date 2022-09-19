Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Ripley County man killed in weekend crash

The deadly crash happened on County Road 650 North near County Road 575 East around 4:30 p.m....
The deadly crash happened on County Road 650 North near County Road 575 East around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.(Source: MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man from Ripley County was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash in Jennings County.

Christian Schular, 39, of Versailles, was driving westbound on County Road 650 North near County Road 575 East around 4:30 p.m. in a 2007 Pontiac G6 when another vehicle traveled into his path, according to Indiana State Police.

The other driver, 40-year-old Jessica Parson, was in a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she went off the road and overcorrected, which brought her directly into the path of Christian, state police explained.

Christian suffered fatal injuries when the two vehicles collided. He died at the scene of the crash, the Jennings County Coroner’s Office concluded.

In the car with the 39-year-old from Versailles was 18-year-old Whittney Schular.

State police said Whittney was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries she sustained in the crash.

Parsons was taken to St. Vincent Jennings Hospital. She is expected to be ok.

While the investigation is ongoing, troopers say speed might be a factor in the crash. Toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time, according to ISP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Johnson
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
11-year-old boy found unresponsive in swimming pool
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Pittsburg Steelers safety...
Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase fined more than $23,000; Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick not fined
Support for 12-year-old boy who lost parents in Adams County murder-suicide
Ohio woman knew her husband might kill her before it happened, sister says
Four children are in critical condition following an apartment fire in West Chester.
Police release 911 calls from West Chester fire that left 4 children in critical condition

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage; parents on the run: Sheriff’s Office
Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel walks up for his arraignment Monday morning in Butler...
Madison Township trustee pleads not guilty to 7 public corruption charges
Madison Township trustee pleads not guilty to 7 public corruption charges
Madison Township trustee pleads not guilty to 7 public corruption charges