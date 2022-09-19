September is National Emergency Preparedness Month, what you should know

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management encourages everyone in the Tri-state to have an emergency disaster plan in honor of National Emergency Preparedness Month.

People do not think about preparing for emergencies often, but they can happen at any time, whether they are ice storms, severe weather, fires, or even other hazards that could lead to emergencies.

“[W]e have a lot of companies that deal in chemicals and we have a lot of transportation routes where chemicals are transported over the roadways... so there’s a lot of things that people need to be prepared for,” Campbell County Office of Emergency Management Director William Turner said.

When it comes to preparing, there are a lot of different ways to act.

All emergency plans should include having emergency kits that contain non-perishable foods, water, a flashlight with batteries, radio, phone charger, pet supplies and extra cash.

In addition, a meeting place, both inside and outside, of the home or business should be established.

“ [You should] also have an out of town contact where all family members know the phone number that they can maybe call, [such as] a grandmother that lives in another city... and check in if everybody can’t get in contact with each other,” Turner added.

Turner also encourages everyone to use the “smart 9-1-1 app” for smart devices, which will send push alert information on emergencies and stores’ household information, medical history and pet information for dispatch to know in case of an emergency.

For more information on how to prepare for an emergency, Turner recommends going to Ready.gov.

