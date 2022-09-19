Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage; parents on the run: Sheriff’s Office

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A search warrant at a home in South Central Ohio led detectives to find a 3-year-old locked inside a cage and a 2-year-old with a meth pipe.

The parents of the children, Franklin “TJ” Varney, 38, and 25-year-old Megan Smith, are part of a sexual assault investigation, which prompted the search warrant, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said.

Varney and Smith fled the Bear Run Road home, abandoning the two kids, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The 3-year-old was left in a cage filled with bugs, and the “bedding” inside was soiled, they explained. The child was left with a cup of expired milk, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 2-year-old was walking around the home holding the meth pipe when detectives arrived at the house with the search warrant, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said.

The children’s grandmother, 61-year-old Ella Webb, has custody of them, the sheriff’s office said.

They were able to arrest her on a charge of endangering children, according to the Facebook post.

The children have been placed in emergency foster care.

The sheriff’s office said they requested nationwide arrest warrants for Varney and Smith. They are both facing felony endangering children charges.

Chief Deputy Caleb Moritz let it be known that he plans to use every available resource to find the two.

“I very, very strongly encourage Mr. Varney and Ms. Smith to immediately surrender themselves to law enforcement,” Chief Deputy Moritz stated. “If they choose to run from their responsibilities, as they did tonight, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office will tirelessly leverage every local, state, and federal resource available to bring these two to justice.”

Call the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office at 740-385-2131 or send an anonymous text message to 740-380-HCSO if you have information on the whereabouts of Varney and Smith.

